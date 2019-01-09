Mother of Houston teen killed during robbery at Subway suing chain over his murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston mother is suing Subway restaurants for wrongful death after her 18-year-old son was killed during a robbery nearly two years ago.

On the night of Feb. 22, 2017, Javier Flores was working with his mom at the Subway on Broadway near the Gulf Freeway, when police say two suspects walked into the shop.

One of the men pointed a gun at Javier, and that's when he pushed his mom out of the way.

Javier, who was shot in the neck, died at the hospital.

Now his mother, Hilda Vasquez, is suing, alleging that Subway failed to provide training, supervision and safety equipment.

Vasquez says she and Javier had voiced concerns before about security at the store. She and her son were working alone that night.

Vasquez is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Jeffery Archangel has been charged with capital murder in Javier's death.

He had been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery for a robbery that happened at another Subway shop about a half hour after Flores was killed.

He's due back in court on March 19.

Since February, the family of Javier Flores have desperately sought answers in the teen's murder.

