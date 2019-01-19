Woman fabricates attempted kidnapping story to cover up how baby was injured

Police on Long Island said a woman fabricated a story about an attempted kidnapping[/url] in order to cover up how her 1-year-old son was injured.

LONG ISLAND, New York --
Police said a woman fabricated a story about an attempted kidnapping to cover up how her 1-year-old son was injured.

The 24-year-old mother originally told police that a man tried to snatch her baby from his stroller Tuesday evening.

She also told police that a struggle ensued with the suspect, at which time he threw the child victim to the pavement and ran away.

Police said the woman actually made up the story to cover up the fact that the child was unrestrained in his stroller and fell out.

The boy suffered scrapes to his face and a large contusion on his forehead.

Jeymi Guerra Cordova, allegedly admitted to lying during a re-interviewing with police.

She was charged with making a punishable false written statement and was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.
