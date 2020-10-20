Society

Group of moms fight to get West U to recognize MLK Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of West University recognizes nine holidays, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not one of them.

For months, a group of moms have been fighting to change that.

"We're part of a group in West University that has committed to looking in our community to see if there are things that can be changed in light of the national soul-searching with racism and systemic changes that can be made to improve life for all Americans," said a member.

She said they had been told that there had always been some question by the prior city councils that nobody really cared.

According to the moms, the general reaction from neighbors has been, "You're kidding!"

"It's surprising to me that he doesn't have his own holiday, but we still celebrate things like Columbus Day," said one neighbor.

The video above explains the steps the mothers took to raise awareness, along with other reactions from neighbors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmlk dayholidayracismneighborhoodmlkmartin luther king jrrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 HISD campuses going virtual after positive COVID-19 cases
Here's when cooler temperatures will return to Houston
21-year-old accused of following ex and killing her on the run
Here's a recap of the news for Tuesday, Oct. 20
Houston Crime stoppers running low on reward money
Houston docs say 3 things are leading to next virus wave
Justice Department to file antitrust lawsuit against Google, AP sources say
Show More
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
New Kroger A.I. tool helps decide what's for dinner
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in Atlantic
Texas can reject mail-in ballots over mismatched signatures
Election 2020: Harris Co. creates 1st-ever security task force
More TOP STORIES News