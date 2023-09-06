A family in Missouri City is searching for answers after their new home was sprayed by bullets, with one nearly hitting an infant.

Family members trying to settle in Missouri City home feel they were target of shooting

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother in the Missouri City area is pleading for help after her home was shot at, and one of the several bullets nearly missed her infant granddaughter by inches.

This family told ABC13 they just moved into a home near Fondren Road. They said they're afraid and hope someone with information can come forward.

Police confirm they went to the home after 10:30 p.m. on Monday. The family said they feel lucky no one was hurt.

"Ran through the door. And he was like, 'They're shooting, they're shooting. I don't know if they're shooting at us, I don't know,'" Kimberly Murphy said.

Surveillance footage shared only with ABC13 shows the moments two people ran inside their home as multiple gunshots rang out.

Murphy walked our crew through her home and showed us the multiple areas their home was shot at. A bullet went through a parked car in the driveway and another through the front door that ended up in the living room a few feet away from where children were watching TV, they said.

Murphy says she's very afraid.

"I have grandchildren. And I have a young daughter. My boys, I don't know what I'd do if I lost them. I'd lose my mind," Murphy said.

Murphy added as she did a walk-through of her home, she found more bullets upstairs. One of them knocked down a tile in the master bathroom, and the other hit the wall where a newborn baby was sleeping, missing the child by inches, they said.

"I kind of feel like it's targeted. My son has been having problems with an ex-friend," Murphy said.

Murphy told ABC13 she's not sure what to think and hopes police are able to get to the bottom of this.

Police are investigating, and a motive hasn't been determined.

It was a scary night as a family tries to settle into a new home and are now considering making another move because of this situation.

