Brazoria PD searching for woman's boyfriend in connection with her disappearance

Authorities in Brazoria have charged a man and his brother in connection with the disappearance of a woman.

Staysha Ruth Lea, 30, went missing in August, according to police. Lea's mother reported it had been several days since she had spoken to her daughter and this was unusual behavior regardless of what was going on in her life.

Lea's boyfriend, Larry King Jr and his brother Matthew, reportedly told police Lea left after an argument.

During a search for Lea, investigators were led to a densely wooded area near Highway 35 in Sweeny, where human remains were found. According to authorities, they believe the remains found are Lea's but it is not confirmed.

Police are now looking for Larry, who is still at large. His brother, Matthew is in custody on a $50,000 bond.

Both brothers have been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, with intent to impair a human corpse.

Anyone with information on Larry's whereabouts is urged to contact the Brazoria Police Department at 979-798-2195.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brazoriawoman killedinvestigationmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Show More
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
More TOP STORIES News