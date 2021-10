HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 66-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in weeks.Carolyn Thomas, 66, was last seen Aug. 4 leaving her home around 6 a.m. in the 7700 block of Langley Road in northeast Houston.Thomas is a Black woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 119 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark green skirt with a white and pink blouse.If you have any information about Thomas' disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.