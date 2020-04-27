missing person

Family of girl missing since 2010 finds hope in new investigators

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The story of mystery and misery has followed one family for the past 10 years, but they remain hopeful their missing loved one will soon return.

Alexandria Lowitzer went missing after getting off a school bus in Spring near Low Ridge Road on April 26, 2010.

Alexandria, also known as Ali, called her mother to say she was headed to pick up a paycheck from what was her place of work after school, but she never made it. Nor did she ever return home.

Her mother Joann said after a decade of searching, newly assigned investigators have hope the now 26-year-old is out there somewhere.

Two years ago, the state set aside the anniversary of Ali's disappearance as its date to remember her. The national observance is on her birthday of Feb. 3.

Ali's mother has fought hard for her daughter's case. She once hired a private investigator and once believed Ali was kidnapped -- a victim of sex trafficking.

She heard of other cases where victims return home, and remains hopeful

