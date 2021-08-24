missing man

Missing rabbi last seen at hotel in Galleria area found safe

EMBED <>More Videos

Missing rabbi last seen at hotel in Galleria area found safe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A well-known Houston rabbi reported missing was found safe after an hours-long search on Monday.

Rabbi Ranon Teller, 55, was missing for more than 24 hours.

According to a Facebook post published by the Jewish Herald-Voice, Teller was last seen at the Embassy Suites in the Galleria area.

Volunteers formed a search with the help of the Bellaire Police Department and Texas EquuSearch on Monday and met at Congregation Brith Shalom on Bellaire Boulevard.

It was coordinated by Hatzalah of Houston, a nonprofit that offers emergency medical services, with the help of authorities.

Teller's condition wasn't immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetysearchreligionamber alertmissing manrabbisilver alertmissing manjewishmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Crews use new technology to search for missing TXST student
Crews use new technology to search for 21-year-old TXST student
New search planned for Texas State student missing for 10 months
No evidence Brian Laundrie is hiding in NC despite rumors
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News