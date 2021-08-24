Missing rabbi last seen at hotel in Galleria area found safe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A well-known Houston rabbi reported missing was found safe after an hours-long search on Monday.Rabbi Ranon Teller, 55, was missing for more than 24 hours.According to a Facebook post published by the, Teller was last seen at the Embassy Suites in the Galleria area.Volunteers formed a search with the help of the Bellaire Police Department and Texas EquuSearch on Monday and met at Congregation Brith Shalom on Bellaire Boulevard.It was coordinated by, a nonprofit that offers emergency medical services, with the help of authorities.Teller's condition wasn't immediately released.