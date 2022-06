HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help locating a woman diagnosed with dementia who was last seen at the 70 block of Lyerly St in Houston Friday afternoon.Police believe it is possible Elisa Duarte, 66, may have gotten on the Metro rail or a Metro bus.Duarte is described as a 4 feet and 11 inches tall, 130 pounds woman with black hair and brown eyes.The 66-year-old was last seen last seen wearing a red shirt and blue tennis shoes.Duarte also went missing for 2-3 days in March, according to records.If you see Duarte, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.