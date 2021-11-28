missing person

Man with dementia located after he went missing for about 2 days in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over the weekend, Houston police asked for the public's help looking for a man with dementia who was last seen Saturday in southwest Houston. On Monday morning, they updated the case that Thuan Van Truong, 78, has been located.

Truong had been last seen on Saturday leaving the 8900 block of Roos Road in an unknown direction, according to police.

No further information about Truong's condition or how he was found was released.
