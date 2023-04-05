What to do when someone you know goes missing

Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man now missing for 2 days in Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man last seen in Conroe Monday evening.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Thomas Baker was last seen at about 4 p.m. near the Exxon at Allendale Lane and FM 1314.

A wide-scale law enforcement search has been underway since Monday, but Baker has not been located, officials said.

Deputies said Baker has a mental/medical diagnosis that requires supervision and is known to wander and walk many miles from his location.

Authorities said he does not have a cellphone.

Baker is described as a man with a fair complexion, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes, long gray hair, and a long beard.

He was last reportedly seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, a dark-colored hoodie, and grey Velcro shoes.

Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts is urged to contact The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option three and refer to case #23A097508.