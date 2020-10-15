missing woman

Missing Houston woman who disappeared last month found dead, medical examiners confirm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old Houston woman who was found dead after she had not been seen in nearly a month reportedly died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Officer.

Frank Black with Texas Equusearch said Emmishae Kirby was found on Oct 3. in the Bear Creek Park area. The circumstances surrounding her death were not immediately available.

The medical examiner's office also confirmed Kirby's death and the manner of death was stated to be a homicide.

Emmishae was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 18, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said she was seen leaving the 800 block of Country Place Drive in west Houston.

While police and Texas EquuSearch had no reports of what color, style or type of clothing Kirby was last seen wearing, EquuSearch said she had a scoliosis surgical scar on her neck and back.

"The scoliosis has left her left scapula higher than (her) right," they wrote in a statement.

Officials also said Kirby had several distinctive tattoos that could have helped people identify her.

We're working to learn more about her disappearance and death.

