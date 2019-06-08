Missing Texas hiker found alive after 6-day search in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KTRK) -- A missing hiker from North Texas has been found alive after missing for six days.Through an online broadcast of the Polk County Sheriff's Office dispatch radio, thousands listened as search and rescue teams pinpointed the Fort Worth hiker's location. Crews were able to ultimately find him when they saw his flashlight.Friday night, a National Guard helicopter spotted 37-year-old Joshua McClatchy about 105 miles southwest of Little Rock, Arkansas.McClatchy was carried to safety and was transported to the Mena Regional Health System. Authorities say he's in good shape, just a little dehydrated.