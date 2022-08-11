Missing 74-year-old Conroe woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment found, according to DPS

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing Conroe woman that was diagnosed with cognitive impairment has been found, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities discontinued a Silver Alert for Peggy Yarborough, 74, just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to law enforcement, she was last seen on foot just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 690 S. Loop 336 W #215.

She was diagnosed with unspecified dementia without behavioral disturbance or schizoaffective disorder.

Police believed her disappearance posed a severe threat to her own health and safety.