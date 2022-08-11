Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing from Conroe area since Wednesday

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment who is missing from the Conroe area.

Peggy Yarborough, 74, was last seen on foot just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 690 S. Loop 336 W #215.

Police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

She is described as a white woman, 5'1", 147 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a white and orange shirt and blue jean shorts and pushing a walker with a pink bag on it, according to Conroe police.

If you have any information regarding Yarborough's whereabouts, contact the Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.