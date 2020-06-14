Coast Guard searching for missing man near Kemah

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a boater who went missing Saturday about five miles away from Kemah.

The man is said to be in his 40s, wearing a blue shirt with gray shorts.

Around 5:00 p.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were alerted about a missing boater ejected without a life jacket from an 18-foot boat in the Houston Ship Channel at Light 67.

The operator's seat reportedly broke, causing him to sharply turn the wheel. The other three passengers aboard the vessel were not ejected and are uninjured.

Watchstanders sent an urgent alert, causing the Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Houston Response Boat-Medium boat crew to be dispatched to that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kemahboatssearchcoast guardwater searchmissing man
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
Sandra Bland's sister joins PVAMU march against police brutality
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
2nd Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy dies from COVID-19
Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting
Hot and mostly dry this week... Changes next weekend
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Show More
SpaceX just made another Falcon 9 rocket launch
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking false stories about protests, more
Actress brings soldier's disappearance to wider audience
How the Houston-area is celebrating Juneteenth this year
1 dead in north Houston grocery store loading dock accident
More TOP STORIES News