Coast Guard searching for missing man near Kemah

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a boater who went missing Saturday about five miles away from Kemah.The man is said to be in his 40s, wearing a blue shirt with gray shorts.Around 5:00 p.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were alerted about a missing boater ejected without a life jacket from an 18-foot boat in the Houston Ship Channel at Light 67.The operator's seat reportedly broke, causing him to sharply turn the wheel. The other three passengers aboard the vessel were not ejected and are uninjured.Watchstanders sent an urgent alert, causing the Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Houston Response Boat-Medium boat crew to be dispatched to that area.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.