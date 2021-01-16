COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor Sylvester Turner gives a COVID-19 vaccination update at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Minute Maid Park, Houston's newest COVID-19 vaccination site, administered 5,000 vaccinations Saturday morning, according to health officials.

Mayor Sylvester Turner visited the site, as the vaccinations were being administered by the Houston Health Department.

The Houston Health Department tweeted a reminder that appointments for Monday were full.



Since the mega site is not drive-thru, one thing that helps operations run smoothly is the large police presence directing people where they need to park and where to go from there.

The center at Minute Maid Park is one of the three mega sites operating in the Houston area.

WATCH: Minute Maid Park draws crowd waiting on COVID-19 vaccine
In video released by the Houston Health Department, people could be seen filling seats at the ballpark Saturday as they waited for the vaccine.



Memorial Herman is set to give out 13,000 vaccinations from Thursday to Sunday at NRG, which works out to about 3,200 a day. The extra 2,000 slots the hospital added for NRG's drive-thru clinic this weekend are now full.

The spots were added to the schedule for Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, according to a release from the hospital. After about an hour, the hospital announced they had all been taken.

Houston Methodist Hospital will be giving out 4,000 shots. During this event, Memorial Hermann plans to vaccinate people who are 65 or older, which is based on the state's vaccination distribution Phase 1B guidelines.

Many of the surrounding county health departments, including Fort Bend, Montgomery, Waller, Brazoria and Galveston counties, did not receive additional doses this last week.

Many of those leaders have voiced their frustration and want to be able to do for their residents what Houston is doing today.

The state health department said they anticipate receiving at least 100,000 more doses this week than last, which they said will allow them to reach more counties.

WATCH: Houston city leaders outline plan to widen vaccine availability
The COVID-19 vaccine capacity continues to grow while appointments fill up quickly. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner outlines the Houston Health Department's efforts so far.



You can also check with your primary care provider and local pharmacy, or the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.

READ MORE: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston
In the video, watch our ABC13 team walk you through using the vaccine tracker within this page.



The video above is from a previous story.


