baseball

Come and enjoy more than Cracker Jacks at the Astros affiliate Space Cowboys at Constellation Field

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Baseball: Ben Hill travels across America to crown designated eaters at various minor league baseball stadium.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Ben Hill has 'Ben' there and done that when it comes to Minor League Baseball stadiums.

"This is the 183rd minor league ballpark of my career," Hill, who writes about the business and culture of Minor League Baseball for MiLB.com, explained during an interview Thursday.

This is his first trip to Sugar Land, where he is given a taste of Constellation Field - home of the Space Cowboys. Various food and drinks are brought out for Ben to taste, rate, review and then write about as he explores America through Minor League Baseball.

But there's a curveball.

Hill was diagnosed with Celiac disease 10 years ago, which is an allergy to gluten. So while the teams on the field in Triple-A employ a designated hitter, Hill employs a designated eater.

"I recruit one at every ballpark I visit," Hill explained. "They eat the ballpark cuisine my gluten-free diet prohibits."

On Thursday Houstonian Mike Lockrdige earned the D.E. title

"Probably one of the best things I've been asked to do in a long time," Lockridge said while smiling.

But even if you or someone in your family needs a designated eater but doesn't have one, executive chef David Browne says he takes pride in accommodating fans at Constellation Field.

"You want to be able to go out and have fun and eat when everyone else is eating," Browne pointed out. "So we should make it approachable. That makes more people want to come out and be here at a stadium in the middle of a neighborhood."

So bring a friend - or a designated eater to see the Astros' Triple-A affiliate play in Sugar Land.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfoodiebaseballhouston astrosfood
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BASEBALL
Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi stretchered off in Boston to get MRI
MLB pitcher ejected after awkward exchange with umpire
Astros' Dusty Baker becomes 12th manager to reach 2,000 wins
Young fan has tears of joy after being gifted Aaron Judge's HR ball
TOP STORIES
Teen shot during drive-by shooting west Harris County
Harris County DA demands Hidalgo stop 'daily public misstatements'
Woman claimed self-defense in deadly Clear Lake marina shooting
Houston shelters feeling impact of baby formula shortage
Here's how many inches of rain you could get over the next 7 days
Galveston woman Turns to Ted after flood insurance issues
Oklahoma legislature passes abortion ban, heads to governor
Show More
Prairie View's 'Freedom Park' will send anti-racist message
Affordable child care shortage may have wider impact on Texas
Houston police working 2 separate shooting scenes across city
Dad in murder-suicide forced daughter under water in tub, records show
Could remains in shrinking Lake Mead be tied to Chicago mob?
More TOP STORIES News