“He knew this day was coming. And he’s sorry,” says attorney for Jerrell Altic. Altic is the former First Baptist minister accused of embezzling $800k+ from church. Surrounded by officers and media, he’s headed to jail. Bond set at $50k #abc13 https://t.co/MlyyB7fhqH pic.twitter.com/OvTCJq0Bcx — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 11, 2018

A former minister is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from Houston's First Baptist Church over a six-year period.Jerrell G. Altic, 40, allegedly embezzled the money during a six-year period that ended in November 2017.A Harris County grand jury indicted Altic, the Harris County District Attorney announced.Surrounded by the media outside the courtroom, Altic's attorney said, "He knew this day was coming. And he's sorry."He is expected to turn himself in to authorities.