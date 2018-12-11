Minister accused of stealing $800,000 from Houston's First Baptist Church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former minister is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from Houston's First Baptist Church over a six-year period.

Jerrell G. Altic, 40, allegedly embezzled the money during a six-year period that ended in November 2017.


A Harris County grand jury indicted Altic, the Harris County District Attorney announced.

Surrounded by the media outside the courtroom, Altic's attorney said, "He knew this day was coming. And he's sorry."

He is expected to turn himself in to authorities.
