Miller Outdoor Theatre set to launch Dream Stream series Oct. 30

"We never imagined that there wouldn't be live performances at Miller for an entire season," Managing Director Cissy Segall Davis said in an Oct. 27 news release about the upcoming series. "But, the unimaginable happened. Unable to accommodate a live audience at Miller because of restrictions, we have had to pivot to livestreamed performances online. We have missed our audiences, those who sit in the covered seated area and those up on the hill. We can't wait to see them again soon. Until then, we will do all we can do to bring quality entertainment to their homes."
Sponsored by H-E-B, Miller Outdoor Theatre will launch its Dream Stream series Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. with "Calavera con Calavera," an all-Spanish Day of the Dead play performed by an all-Latino immigrant group.
Other upcoming livestream performances in November include the following.
- Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.: "41st Annual Festival Chicano," performed by Little Joe y La Familia, is a reflection of the artistic creativity developed in the Chicano culture after centuries of influence from native peoples, Mexico, Europeans and the United States.
- Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.: "Love Can Move the World," performed by singer-songwriter Michael Gott and accompanied by the Texas Medical Center Orchestra, will take the audience through an evening of uplifting music, including "Amazing Things," "Let Me Fall" and "Heart of the World."
- Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.: "Apollo: To The Moon," a performance by Young Audiences Houston and A.D. Players aimed at grades K-5, adults and teachers, is a look at the history of the American space program told through the lens of one young man's dream to become an astronaut.
All performances are free to the public. For a full list of performances, check out the theater's website.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.