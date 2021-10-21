Milby High School students protest over sexual misconduct allegations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at a southeast Houston high school making explosive claims backed them up Wednesday afternoon with a walk-out and a protest.They're accusing a Milby High School administrator of sexual misconduct and said the school is mishandling the situation.ABC13 has identified the man at the center of the allegation as an assistant principal. Students also told ABC13 the alleged incident involved members of the school's dance team."A teacher walked in on some students changing," said one student. "When they told the administrator and the principal, they called them liars."A Houston Independent School District spokesperson released a statement about the accusation."At HISD the safety of our students is our top priority. The district is aware of an allegation of misconduct at the Milby High School," the spokesperson said. "Due to the pending investigation, HISD will not be providing additional information at this time."Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, several students walked out in protest.The students interviewed didn't want to share their names, but they did share their concern."Even though they weren't touched, or anything, that's still harassment," a young woman said. "Looking is not okay. I wouldn't like any of us to go through that.""Just imagine the pain they're going through. So, we want to make our word heard and make sure it's not right to do that," a young man added.A Milby parent shared a letter with ABC13 that Principal Ruth Peña sent to them."Please be advised that a staff member has been temporarily reassigned pending the results of an internal investigation concerning a personnel matter," Peña wrote. "Please know that HISD and Milby High School value your students and their safety. We will ensure classroom instruction continues without interruption. We appreciate your continued support."The students interviewed said the district's response so far doesn't go far enough."He should be fired," one student said. "He shouldn't be able to work with kids."When contacted, the MHS assistant principal in question said he would not be making a statement.ABC13 is choosing to withhold his name because he is not currently facing charges or discipline from the district.