Hundreds wait for hours for COVID-19 tests at Mexican Consulate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If the crowd at Houston's Mexican Consulate any indication, the demand for COVID-19 tests is high.This free testing is a partnership between the Mexican Consulate and United Memorial Medical Center. It's the second time free tests have been offered.A man that stood in line said he spent five days in the hospital a month ago. Since being released from the hospital, he said he hasn't experienced symptoms nor does he believe he has it, but he wanted to make sure he was given the opportunity to get tested."It's hard to say something because you know the pandemic scares everyone," said Raul Navarro. "So if you have a chance to come, everyone go to any place, do it because it's so scary."The site is scheduled to be open until 4:30 p.m. Sunday or until tests run out.The line that formed to get inside was coming from every different direction. While some people were in line on foot, others stayed in their vehicles which caused a traffic backup on US-59.