Woman accused of stealing Metro PD car says she was trying to go to grandma's house to see her kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things got wild Monday morning after a METRORail customer left the train once it stopped at the Fannin South lot and then allegedly took off in a running Metro Police Department SUV and drove away.
A call for help at about 1:15 a.m. was the first sign of trouble after the last METRO light rail train stopped at the Fannin South lot, according to police.
"Can I get a unit out here to Fannin South? An individual stole a METRO police car," a 911 dispatcher can be heard saying via Rangecast audio.
METRO officials said as a pair of officers were making their routine check of the light rail cars to make sure everyone was off the train, one of the riders walked out and got into a running METRO police cruiser.
The woman caused significant damage to a gate as she left the lot and headed north, according to officials.
METRO officers used a vehicle tracking device to locate their cruiser.
The cruiser was found at about 1:27 a.m., more than eight miles away at Greenbriar and 59.
The woman, seen in the back of a METRO police car, was taken into custody at the location and has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Police said the woman told officers she was trying to get to her grandmother's house to see her kids, who she allegedly has not seen in a while. The woman also indicated to officers she was pregnant. They are still trying to figure out if something else was troubling the woman.
Nothing was reported taken from the vehicle.
