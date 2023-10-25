METRO passenger shocked with stun gun during foot chase after allegedly punching bus driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A METRO bus driver was left shaken up after being punched several times by a passenger in southwest Houston, according to police.

METRO police told Eyewitness News that the assault happened when the bus driver rejected a request from the passenger.

The suspect reportedly asked the driver to be dropped off at the Walgreens on Buffalo Speedway and Bissonnet Street, which is ahead of the scheduled stop.

When the driver reiterated that he had to drop off passengers at a bus stop, the suspect began experiencing a mental episode, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect repeatedly punched the driver in the face, forcing the driver to pull over.

The driver called 911, and officers with West University, the Houston Police Department, and METRO arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement spotted the suspect near ABC13's station, and a short foot chase began.

ABC13 crews captured the moment police shocked the suspect with a stun gun before taking him into custody.

