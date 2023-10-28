A teenager is on the run after allegedly shooting a METRO bus passenger near Hermann Park at Cambridge and Braeswood Boulevard.

Police searching for teen accused of shooting passenger on METRO bus in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a teenage suspect who is at the center of a shooting that happened inside a METRO bus Friday night.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened at about 9 p.m. near Hermann Park.

Investigators said the bus driver woke up a sleeping teenager on the bus. Police say the teen was intoxicated when he woke up and started being aggressive toward the driver.

Law enforcement said another passenger tried to help by stepping in, and the teenager left the bus at Cambridge and Braeswood Boulevard.

The teenage suspect allegedly turned back to the bus, and shot into it at least one time, hitting the passenger in the upper torso.

The suspect, described as a Black male who is about 15 to 18 years old, ran away.

The passenger was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

"We believe there were some other passengers, but it was lightly attended," Commander Isaac Duplechain said, adding that there were no other injuries.

Investigators said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and white shoes at the time of the shooting.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Division at (713) 308-3100.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.