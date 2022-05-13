art

Interactive art exhibit in New Mexico will open a portal to Houston in 2024

By Chantal Rice
HOUSTON, Texas -- The mesmerizing Santa Fe-based interactive adventure known for enchanting art lovers and amusement zealots with its mind-bending immersive experiences is tripping into Texas with a new permanent exhibition in Houston: Meow Wolf will open a new "portal" here.

Specifically, Meow Wolf aims to unveil a Houston portal in the historic Fifth Ward cultural district and include Houston-based real estate firm The Deal Co. as development partners. The Houston portal is planned for a 2024 opening.

This comes after a Wednesday, May 11 announcement of a Meow Wolf portal in Dallas-Fort Worth, which marks the innovative business' first permanent installation in the Lone Star State. The new DFW-area portal is so-called for Meow Wolf's expertise in transporting visitors to fantastic realms of imagination.

It will be located in the Grapevine Mills shopping mall and encompass 40,000 square feet in the space formerly occupied by a big-box store.

