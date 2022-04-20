mental health

Nearly 600 counties across the nation have mental health deserts, data shows

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Texas leads US in counties without mental health providers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A recent data dive by ABC News uncovered nearly 600 counties across the country have zero mental health providers.

The information was compiled based off the most recent list of providers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' National Plan and Provider Enumeration System.

There are 570 counties across the nation with mental health deserts, areas with zero mental health providers, data shows. It also shows the state of Texas leads the country in counties with zero providers.

ABC13 cross checked how many Texas counties do not have reported mental health providers. We found 80.

Closest to Houston, Jackson and San Jacinto Counties have low availability and little access to mental health services.

A breakdown by population and mental health providers shows the Houston area has more than 4 million people with about 3,087 providers. Areas like Trinity, Grimes, San Jacinto, Chambers, Colorado, Jackson, and Calhoun Counties have fewer than five mental health providers.

To look at the number of mental health providers in your area, visit this map provided by ABC News.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexashealthdata journalismtexas newshoustontexashealth caremental health
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
US task force recommends anxiety screenings for children ages 8+
Teens struggling with mental health amid pandemic: CDC
Stanford University star soccer player's parents reveal cause of death
How to talk to your kids about Ukraine, according to psychologists
TOP STORIES
21-year-old shot to death in Cypress neighborhood
Houston mom creates subscription box with diverse children's books
Man gets 40 years after fight with girlfriend 'had gone too far'
Masks gone from most flights, but don't ditch your mask just yet
Be on the lookout! You might see a robot roaming the streets
State experts look to close permitting loophole after Astroworld
Trucker charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal East Fwy crash
Show More
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in Hawaii
MLB star Roger Clemens set for Houston Sports Hall of Fame
Teen boy accused of molesting 5-year-old in Lake Jackson park
Pasadena police fatally shoot man they say was carrying gun on road
A disturbance brings a small chance for rain overnight
More TOP STORIES News