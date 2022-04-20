HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A recent data dive by ABC News uncovered nearly 600 counties across the country have zero mental health providers.
The information was compiled based off the most recent list of providers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' National Plan and Provider Enumeration System.
There are 570 counties across the nation with mental health deserts, areas with zero mental health providers, data shows. It also shows the state of Texas leads the country in counties with zero providers.
ABC13 cross checked how many Texas counties do not have reported mental health providers. We found 80.
Closest to Houston, Jackson and San Jacinto Counties have low availability and little access to mental health services.
A breakdown by population and mental health providers shows the Houston area has more than 4 million people with about 3,087 providers. Areas like Trinity, Grimes, San Jacinto, Chambers, Colorado, Jackson, and Calhoun Counties have fewer than five mental health providers.
To look at the number of mental health providers in your area, visit this map provided by ABC News.
For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Nearly 600 counties across the nation have mental health deserts, data shows
MENTAL HEALTH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News