Men terrorize people inside Missouri City home before stealing just 3 pairs of designer shoes

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the six men who broke into a Missouri City home and assaulted a person, then stole $3,000 worth of designer shoes.
It happened on May 3 around 11:48 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Fawnwood. Investigators have just released a photo of the wanted men.
The men, who wore masks and were armed with guns, also held two other victims at gunpoint and rummaged through the house.
They got away with three pairs of Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Versace shoes, each valued at $1,000.
Police described the six suspects as the following:
Suspect #1: Black male, slim build, wearing a dark hooded jacket, and armed with rifle.
Suspect #2: Unknown male, slim build, wearing a light colored hooded jacket, dark pants, and armed with a handgun in his right hand.
Suspect #3: Black male, medium build, wearing a hooded jacket, and armed with a handgun.
Suspect #4: Unknown male, slim build, wearing a hooded jacket, a mask, and armed with a crowbar.
Suspect #5: Black male, slim build, with a slight goatee, wearing a hooded jacket, armed with a handgun in left and right hands.
Suspect #6: Unknown male, medium build, wearing a mask and a sweatshirt, armed with a handgun.
Crime Stoppers may offer up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to charges or an arrest.
You can report tips anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
