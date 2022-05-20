What you need to know about mammograms. Get your questions answered.

About one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. But mammogram screenings can provide early detection that can help save lives. On May 25, we'll be live with Dr. Katrina Korhonen, Breast Radiologist with Radiology Partners Houston, in affiliation with Memorial Hermann, who will help answer your questions regarding mammogram screenings.
Have a question about mammograms? Submit them below and the experts might answer your question live!
Speaker: Dr. Katrina Korhonen - Breast Radiologist, Director of Breast Imaging Radiology Partners Houston
Dr. Katrina Korhonen is a Breast Imaging Radiologist at Radiology Partners Houston in affiliation with Memorial Hermann, and practices at the Memorial Hermann Memorial City, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, and Memorial Hermann Cy-Fair breast care locations. She completed her diagnostic radiology residency as well as fellowships in both breast imaging and nuclear medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She currently serves as the Director of Breast Imaging at Radiology Partners Houston.
