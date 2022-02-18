Your questions answered about heart failure and transplantation

We'll be live with Cardiologist Dr. Devineni, MD, Assistant Professor, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston to answer frequently asked Advanced Heart Failure And Transplantation.Dr. Devineni was originally born in India and moved to The United States at a young age. He spent most part of his childhood years in Chicago, IL. He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago where he pursued an undergraduate degree in Biomedical engineering. After which, he realized his passion for medicine and proceeded to complete his Medical Degree with the Kasturba Medical College/American University of Antigua. Dr. Devineni completed his residency training at Creighton University Medical Center, general cardiology fellowship at East Carolina University, and Heart Failure and Transplant Fellowship at the University of Texas.Although Dr. Devineni sees himself as a clinical, he has a special interest in Cardiology, in particular the field of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his loved ones, traveling, being a foodie, staying physically active, and educating himself about nutrition.