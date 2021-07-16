COVID-19 vaccine

Where to get Pfizer COVID vaccine this weekend

Gov. Abbott responds to criticism over mask mandate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you looking to get vaccinated? Memorial Hermann will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at two Houston-area schools on Friday and Saturday for those interested in getting their first or second Pfizer dose.

The clinics are part of a partnership with Alief and Aldine independent school districts.

RELATED: Major Texas city reverts back to COVID guidelines with rise in cases

They will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. On Friday, the shots will be administered at Killough Middle School located at 7600 Synott Rd., and on Saturday, they will be at Aldine High School located at 11101 Airline Drive.

Everyone who gets vaccinated will also receive a free Memorial Hermann "Shot of Hope" T-shirt.

Individuals ages 12 to 17 will be required to have an adult present with them. Minors will not have to show identification, but their parent or legal guardian will have to.

No registration is required.

SEE RELATED: US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over 3 weeks; delta variant, vaccine reluctance to blame

The video above is from a previous story.
