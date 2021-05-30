Memorial Day: Fallen veterans from the Houston area honored

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, it's a time for many to reflect and honor military members from the Houston area who paid the ultimate price.At the South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, owners held an event for families who continue to remember them."I joined the Army Air Corps when I was 17 years old," said veteran David R. De La Cruz. "I went in there and served my country in Europe."De La Cruz is quite the Houston gem. He grew up in the East End and not only served in World War II, but he's also a Korean War vet.He gave the Memorial Day address at the event Saturday.De La Cruz said it only takes a simple gesture to honor our fallen and our veterans."If you like your freedom, if you see a vet, thank them," he said.At 91 years old, he continues to represent our nation and said he will do so for as long as he can."I'm committed to the memory of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice and can't be with us," event coordinator David Castro said. "I will carry their flag until I pass away."