Southwest Houston lounge faces backlash over non-payment for employees

Remember the saga involving Taste Bar and Kitchen in Midtown? The man who ran the kitchen there says he and other workers at a new restaurant are facing the same problems he encountered.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After not receiving payment for more than a month, the now former executive chef of a southwest Houston lounge said he quit.

Kendrick Williams started at Medusa Lounge at the end of March. Williams said he was working seven days a week, 10-to-12 hour days.

He started at the new establishment on Hillcroft near Harwin after leaving Taste Bar and Kitchen, where he said he was not being paid.

"I explained it to (the owner of Medusa) when I first came here, I didn't want to go through that same thing, as far as not getting paid, and he said that we had an agreement that it wasn't going to happen like this," Williams said.

He said he felt confident he would not find himself in the same situation.

There were ups and downs during his time at Medusa, according to Williams, but said it is to be expected to a certain extent because it was a new restaurant. He did not expect that he was not going to be paid for more than a month.

ABC13 spoke to other employees off the record who said they were also not paid and quit. Contractors also told ABC13 they are waiting for payment for services they conducted at the lounge.

"I stayed, because I tried to believe what he was saying, 'This is going to be OK.' 'It's going to be OK,' so I'm washing dishes, cooking, and running the kitchen for him," Williams said.

Williams received a check for $3,000 from Medusa in August, but when he tried to deposit it, the check was reversed and he said his account was frozen.

When he asked the owner when he would receive payment, he said he got the runaround.

"He was just saying, 'I'll pay you on Monday.' 'I'll pay you on Friday.' 'I'll pay you next week.' And never resulted in anything, so it just came to a point where I just was like 'I'm finished,'" Williams explained.

Ultimately, he quit on Sept. 10 and is looking for another job.

"I got bills due," Williams said. "I'm behind on everything. I was just telling him it's come to a point where I'm behind, my lights got turned off, different things happening that's affecting me and my family. I need to get paid. I'm doing the job. Can I get paid, please?"

ABC13 attempted to reach the owner of Medusa Lounge over the phone, social media, and in-person at the lounge, but was unsuccessful.

A lockout notice is currently posted on the door of the establishment for nonpayment of rent. This is at least the second time this month.

