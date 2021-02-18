weather

Restaurant owner giving out $10,000 to help families get through severe winter weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Max Bozeman II, owner of the Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro, knows when things get tough you have to reach out to others. He has seen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic first hand at his restaurant. He was also diagnosed with cancer mid-pandemic.

After receiving so much support over the last few months, Bozeman knew he had to do his part to help others get through this severe winter weather. This week he has given away more than $7,000 to people needing help to buy food, get a hotel room because they are without power, or fix broken pipes.

He hopes to give away $10,000 in total by the end of the week.

If you want to learn more about Bozeman II, you can follow his acts of kindness on Instagram. You can also learn more about the restaurant on their website.
