Boxing legend Maurice 'Termite' Watkins recovers from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Boxing legend and Houston native Maurice 'Termite' Watkins has made huge progress in his recovery from COVID-19.His wife Cindy Watkins announced Friday on Facebook he is now off the ventilator after two weeks of being hospitalized.He will remain in the hospital.Watkins was first hospitalized after developing symptoms after a business trip to Dallas."He returned from a business trip to Dallas last week, and complained of aches the next day," Cindy Watkins said.As his symptoms worsened, she said he was tested for the coronavirus at a private clinic.After being tested in the hospital, his wife was informed that his test for coronavirus came back positive.Watkins is 63-years-old, but his career in the ring is legendary. He credits boxing as the cause of getting him off the streets. He earned the name Termite because of his family's fumigation business. His father found a trainer for him, and it took. Watkins was a golden glove champion, winning the nationals at only 16 years old. He was also on the Olympic boxing team, and became a professional boxer. With 61 dubs, including 42 knockouts, 19 decisions, and only 5 losses.After he retired from the ring, he went into business, and also created Fighter Nation, a faith-based boxing program for kids who, like he once did, are looking for an alternative to street life.The Watkins are a family of faith, and Cindy said they prayed for divine healing for her husband.So did all the people who reached out to her on social media and the family's many friends.She currently is still in self-quarantine, along with other family members in the Watkins' home. "People need to take this virus seriously. Watch for symptoms, and when they appear, get to a doctor."