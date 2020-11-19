Sports

Parkinson's won't stop this Ironman athlete this weekend

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Matt Kintzele will be put to the test this weekend at the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Galveston.

The distances may be scary for some. It includes a 1.2-mile swim followed by a 56-mile bike ride and closes with a 13.1-mile run.

That may be difficult to accomplish, but Kintzele has gone through much tougher situations. In 2014, he was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease. Because of complications with the medication, his doctor recommended exercise.

READ ALSO: Florida man is 1st person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon
EMBED More News Videos

A Florida man became made history over the weekend as the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon, a physically grueling feat that has landed him in the Guinness World Records



"How I approached it was I doubled the exercise I was doing," said Kintzele. "When I did that, the side effects disappeared."

Kintzele kept changing his goals, starting with half marathon to super seal to now a half Ironman.

COVID-19 and injuries along the way have delayed race day, so Kintzele ended up at the IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute to rehab a bad hamstring.

He is healthy and good to go this weekend, but with COVID-19 cases rising, he has to be safe, but he has total confidence in Ironman's race day protocols.

"They minimized the grouping of athletes, and it gives you the social distancing at the start lines and the finish lines," he said.

Kintzele is putting his body to the test and can be considered an inspiration for all. He feels it's important to spread the message of exercise, no matter your situation.

"I've had friends who have had issues like heart problems, cancer and other things, and exercise can have an impact on all those things," he said.

Follow David Nuno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgalvestonparkinson's diseaseathletessportsgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What 250,000 COVID-19 deaths really means
2 dead and 3 others wounded in west Houston shooting
Here's when the COVID-19 vaccine will make its rounds in Houston
68 Texas lawmakers want STAAR test canceled this school year
Houston homicide reaches 350
Former Katy Tigers star wants to be back on football team after racist video
Not cooking this Thanksgiving? These restaurants are offering takeout
Show More
With no lockdown looming, Gov. Abbott focused on this instead
Police chased suspects into SW Houston apt complex
Big rig falls on top of pickup on Houston freeway ramp
Crash with semi truck kills driver and dog, witness says
El Campo HS football team dedicates season to boy with cancer
More TOP STORIES News