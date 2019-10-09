Massive Spring motel fire sends 5 to hospital

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children were among those transported for smoke inhalation after a large fire erupted at a Motel 6 Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen penetrating the roof of the Motel 6 North near Cypresswood and I-45 . The thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

Video from SkyEye 13 showed a large hole in the roof of the three-story structure and crews from at least three departments working to control the flames.



Five people were taken away from the scene, including the two children. Four of those were transported due to smoke inhalation, according to Cypress Creek EMS.

Pictures show firefighters rescuing guests through broken windows. A litter of puppies appear to have made it out alive as well.
