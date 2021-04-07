Massive fire burning at K-Solv facility in Channelview

4/7/21 – There is an active situation occurring at the K-Solv Chemicals facility located in Channelview, TX. All employees are safe and accounted for. Firefighters and response crews are responding to the scene. We are monitoring the air quality and will have updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/XbhpnE3Noq — K-Solv (@k_solv) April 7, 2021

The City is aware of a large, black cloud originating in the Channelview area that is visible from the Deer Park area. At this time, there is no impact to Deer Park. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — DeerParkOEM (@deerparkoem) April 7, 2021

Our units are assisting with traffic control and perimeter security. Some streets being closed include: Lakeside, Northshore, Hardy, De Zavala. cc: @hcfmo #HouNews https://t.co/FGQJKidwAu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive fire has burned for more than 90 minutes at an industrial facility on Lakeside Drive in the Channelview area. K-Solv is the name of the business involved. The company tweeted that all of their employees are safe and accounted for.The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted that their Hazmat and fire investigators are en route to assist the Channelview Fire Department. There's been no official word of any evacuations or shelter-in-place orders at this time.The two-alarm blaze that broke out at about 4 p.m. is sending a huge plume of thick, black smoke over eastern Harris County. Winds are blowing the smoke to the northeast from the facility. The smoke is so thick it is even visible on doppler radar.Deer Park's Office of Emergency Management tweeted that the smoke is not impacting their city.Residents in the area report hearing a loud noise just before sirens went off.Traffic is being impacted in the area. Some local streets, including Lakeside, Northshore, De Zavalla Road and Harding Street, have shut down according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Additionally, drivers are slowing on the East Freeway where the smoke is blowing over the road.