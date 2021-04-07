Massive fire burning at K-Solv facility in Channelview

By , , and
Huge industrial fire burning in east Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive fire has burned for more than 90 minutes at an industrial facility on Lakeside Drive in the Channelview area. K-Solv is the name of the business involved. The company tweeted that all of their employees are safe and accounted for.



The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted that their Hazmat and fire investigators are en route to assist the Channelview Fire Department. There's been no official word of any evacuations or shelter-in-place orders at this time.

Here's what we know about the large fire burning at K-Solv in Channelview.



The two-alarm blaze that broke out at about 4 p.m. is sending a huge plume of thick, black smoke over eastern Harris County. Winds are blowing the smoke to the northeast from the facility. The smoke is so thick it is even visible on doppler radar.

The heavy smoke from the Channelview facility fire is so strong, it showed up on ABC13's doppler radar. Here's what our meteorologists saw.



Deer Park's Office of Emergency Management tweeted that the smoke is not impacting their city.



Residents in the area report hearing a loud noise just before sirens went off.

Videos starting coming into the ABC13 newsroom from viewers in the Channelview area who were seeing the large plume of smoke after a fire broke out at an industrial facility on Lakeside Drive. See the videos now.



Traffic is being impacted in the area. Some local streets, including Lakeside, Northshore, De Zavalla Road and Harding Street, have shut down according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Additionally, drivers are slowing on the East Freeway where the smoke is blowing over the road.



This is a developing story. Updates will be provided here as they become available. Eyewitness News crews are headed to the scene.
More TOP STORIES News