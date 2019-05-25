Massive brawl between students, officers and staff inside high school

STOCKTON, California (KTRK) -- A high school was on lockdown Friday after a brawl broke out between students, teachers and police.The incident took place at Bear Creek High School, and was caught on video by many students.Authorities say the fight started while they were trying to detain an unruly student who had been fighting with staff members and resisting the officers commands."I didn't know it was that bad. I was thinking a few students had an altercation. But I did not know it was as bad as it was from that video," a parent said.Stockton police estimated that 80 students were involved, and said several of the students tried to pull the officer off the student being detained.Police say they were struck by several students, and a garbage can was thrown at officers and school staff."When you go to school, you're suppose to respect the authority that's trying to keep you safe while you're here on campus," said former Bear Creek student, Kira Elkins.No officers, students or staff were injured during the incident, and the original student was cited for resisting arrest."I don't know what is going on with these kids... I don't know. Even with the authority there and they are still being too much. It's scary. It's dangerous." a parent said.