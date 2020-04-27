Support first responders and local businesses with these face masks

Society

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Starting Monday, Harris County is requiring residents to wear face masks in public. The order is in effect for the next 30 days.

So, while you are required to cover your face, why not give back at the same time?

SEE ALSO: Harris County mask order goes into effect today

Several local designers are sewing masks that give back, donating all or a portion of sales to first responders, hospitals, or food charities.

Houston wedding gown designer David Peck is offering buy-one-give-one fabric masks with a pocket inside for a HEPA filter. For every mask sold, one will be donated to a front-line responder.

The company has sold 2,400 buy-one-give-one masks to date. Masks cost $20.00- $30.00.

Houston Fashion designer Chloe Dao is also selling cloth masks, ranging from $12.00- $16.00.

Funds from sales go toward their efforts to supply Houston medical workers with masks.

Athletic clothing company Greyson is selling $18.00 microfiber masks.

For every mask purchased, a mask will be donated to essential workers and people in need in Detroit and New York, two of the hardest hit cities.

You can support your favorite NFL team and protect yourself and others at the same time. Fanatics is selling this three-pack of Houston Texans masks for $24.99. Proceeds support the CDC Foundation.

Finally, Houston-based fashion designer Christy Lynn is offering buy-one-give-one masks supporting Houston Methodist Hospital. Masks are $18.00.

Remember, these are not N95 masks, but many of them have the option to add filters or are designed to be used over a medical-grade mask.

Report a correction or typo
