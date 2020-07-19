Houston stars and other celebrities participate in nationwide face mask campaign

As we head into a new week, let’s all be like @TRAEABN and his chain.



A "Mask Up America" campaign is spreading across the country and celebrities, including some Houston favorites, are joining in.The campaign was started by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Morgan Freeman is among the first stars to release a public service announcement about the campaign's message.In Freeman's PSA, which will air all over the country, he can be heard saying, "When you wear a mask, you have my respect because your mask doesn't protect you, it protects me, and I wear my mask to protect you."Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro and Rosie Perez are some of the other celebrities who are a part of the campaign.In Houston, posters with the words 'Mask Up' and pictures of Carlos Correa, Simone Biles and Slim Thug with masks on have been seen on social media as part of Mayor Sylvester Turner's campaign called 'Mask Up HOU(ston).'