Marvel writes permission slip for fans looking to skip school, work for new releases

'The Marvels' hits theaters Thursday and 'Loki' Season 2 finale starts streaming Thursday night on Disney Plus

Marvel Studios is writing fans a permission slip, meant to give them a little backup for sitting back and watching two releases that drop Thursday.

Marvel posted this excuse note on social media.

It jokingly allows fans to fill their name in the blank, excusing them from work or school so they will not miss what happens next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Brie Larson returns as "Captain Marvel" in "The Marvels", which hits theaters Thursday. And the Loki Season 2 finale starts streaming Thursday night on Disney Plus.

