George Foreman leads MLK parade in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 42nd annual "Original" MLK Day Parade in downtown Houston got an added boost of star power from a former professional boxer and entrepreneur.

Houston native and two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman served as Grand Marshal.

Thousands lined downtown streets to watch more than 75 groups perform as the parade rolled.

The celebration moved to Herman Square for the 4th annual MLK JR. Taste of Houston Festival.

There was also another parade in Midtown.

The MLK Grande Parade started at San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street.

