13 Investigates: Hundreds of gun cases tossed in dope testing battle

Our investigation found 1,100 times in the last three years where police charged suspects with unlawfully carrying a weapon, but a judge tossed the case.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The detectives who spoke with DC Cormier after he reported his son missing asked him to sit down. Then they told the Houston father his 20-year-old son, DJ Cormier, was found shot in the head on the side of the road and died March 9, 2021.

"I just went blank," the elder Cormier recalled. "They told me he was murdered and then I took the detective to the side and I was like, 'OK, was my son found on the side of the road, like thrown out like he's trash, like nobody loved him or anything?'"

As painful as learning about his son's death, Cormier said he is now left wondering if DJ would still be alive if Quishawn Perdue, the person arrested in DJ's death, was sentenced for previous drug and weapons charges that were dismissed years earlier.

In Texas, carrying a gun while committing any other offense, including possession of marijuana, is considered a crime itself. But a 2019 law made it harder to test if a substance is illegal marijuana or legal hemp, leading to dozens of cases being dismissed every month.

Our investigation found more than 1,100 times in the last three years where police charged suspects with unlawfully carrying a weapon on the streets of Harris County, but a judge tossed the case, sometimes within hours.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg blames misdemeanor judges, suggesting other large Texas counties aren't seeing the same issue. 13 Investigates tried but couldn't independently verify the claim.

"We began noticing the weapons cases that were being thrown out on an almost daily basis," Ogg told 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg. "I asked our prosecutors who work the 24-hour courts what was happening. They told me, anecdotally, they believed that the judges were throwing them out because of the probable cause related to the smell of marijuana and the inability of the courts to discern whether the police officer actually smelled marijuana or hemp."

