entertainment

Mariah Carey sued over hit track 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

EMBED <>More Videos

Mariah Carey sued over hit track 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey was sued on Friday over her 1994 Christmas classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by a songwriter who said he co-wrote a song with the same title five years earlier.

In a complaint filed in New Orleans federal court, Andy Stone is seeking at least $20 million in damages from Carey, her co-writer and Sony Music Entertainment for copyright infringement and misappropriation, among other claims.

Stone, who performs as Vince Vance with the country-pop band Vince Vance & the Valiants, accused the defendants of having illegally exploited his "popularity and unique style" and caused confusion by recording the newer song without his permission.

Carey's and Stone's songs have different lyrics and melodies.

Spokespeople for Carey and Sony Music did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carey's song appeared on her album "Merry Christmas," and has long received widespread play on the radio and in retail shopping environments during the holiday season.

It has also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart every year since 2019, despite having been recorded a quarter-century earlier. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" was Carey's 19th No. 1 song, one fewer than the Beatles.

Stone said his own song had received "extensive airplay" during the 1993 Christmas season, and also appeared on Billboard charts.

It wasn't clear from the complaint when Stone first learned about Carey's song.

The complaint said Stone's lawyers first contacted the defendants in April 2021 about their alleged unauthorized use, but were "unable to come to any agreement."

Stone's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmusiclawsuitmusic newsnationalu.s. & worldmariah carey
ENTERTAINMENT
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
Join Houston's 4th of July celebration!
Texas' 10 best water parks for thrill-seekers and families
'Star Wars' official social media accounts defend Moses Ingram
TOP STORIES
Ex-husband accused of fatally shooting woman after breaking into home
15 rounds fired during shootout involving HPD officer, police say
Missing couple found dead in the woods in Roman Forest
Abortion rights activists interrupt service at Lakewood Church
Biden to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' during Western trip
5 mass shootings erupt in US over 27-hour stretch this weekend
Dangerous heat possible this week
Show More
Most Tampa Bay Rays sport Pride Night logo, but some opt out
Dry dock arrives in Galveston for work on Battleship Texas
Houston family offers $10k for information on 2021 deadly hit-and-run
Shakira confirms split with soccer star Gerard Piqué
Journalist recounts moments before D-Day invasions
More TOP STORIES News