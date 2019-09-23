Manvel-Ft. Bend Marshall top big Week 4 in high school football

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Week 4 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were some games that stood out in a weekend of rescheduling due to Tropical Storm Imelda.
Manvel vs. Fort Bend Marshall
Manvel held off a late drive to beat Fort Bend Marshall 38-34 at Hall Stadium on Friday. The Mavs stayed unbeaten (4-0) while handing the Buffs their 1st loss of the season.
Clear Creek vs. Tompkins
Tompkins remains unbeaten with a 70-21 win over Clear Creek. The Falcons ground game racked up 432 yards.
Hargrave vs. Huntington
Hargrave improved to 4-0 on the season after a 51-14 win against Huntington.
Cy Ridge vs. Stratford
Stratford improved to 3-1 and 2-0 in District 17-6A with a 27-17 win over Cy Ridge. The Spartans trailed 17-7 after three quarters and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter for the win.
Klein Cain vs. Klein
Klein Cain rode the arm and legs of quarterback Luke Pardee to beat Klein 52-42. Pardee completed 15 of 21 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He added two more scores on the ground.
Wharton vs. El Campo
El Campo beat Wharton 31-13 in a big rivalry game. Before the game, there was a ceremony to rename the stadium after late head coach Eddie Joseph.
Eddie Joseph, who coached at Wharton 14 years, was the father of two current head coaches: Katy's Gary Joseph and Aldine Davis' Scott Joseph.
