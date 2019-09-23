Manvel-Ft. Bend Marshall top big Week 4 in high school football

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Week 4 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were some games that stood out in a weekend of rescheduling due to Tropical Storm Imelda.Manvel held off a late drive to beat Fort Bend Marshall 38-34 at Hall Stadium on Friday. The Mavs stayed unbeaten (4-0) while handing the Buffs their 1st loss of the season.Tompkins remains unbeaten with a 70-21 win over Clear Creek. The Falcons ground game racked up 432 yards.Hargrave improved to 4-0 on the season after a 51-14 win against Huntington.Stratford improved to 3-1 and 2-0 in District 17-6A with a 27-17 win over Cy Ridge. The Spartans trailed 17-7 after three quarters and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter for the win.Klein Cain rode the arm and legs of quarterback Luke Pardee to beat Klein 52-42. Pardee completed 15 of 21 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He added two more scores on the ground.El Campo beat Wharton 31-13 in a big rivalry game. Before the game, there was a ceremony to rename the stadium after late head coach Eddie Joseph.Eddie Joseph, who coached at Wharton 14 years, was the father of two current head coaches: Katy's Gary Joseph and Aldine Davis' Scott Joseph.