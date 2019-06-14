Man who confessed to killing ex-wife before Hurricane Harvey sentenced to 50 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2404839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators said a woman's ex-husband has confessed to her death in Baytown.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing his ex-wife, who went missing shortly before Hurricane Harvey, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday.The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said Steven Wayne McDowell was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years for the strangulation murder of his ex-wife, Crystal McDowell, a Baytown realtor.Her disappearance was somewhat interwoven with the larger tragedy of Hurricane Harvey. That was until, police say, the 38-year-old's ex-husband confessed to her murder.According to authorities, the prominent realtor was last seen just before Harvey's landfall.At the time, Crystal was staying with her ex and their kids as her home was remodeled.Her Mercedes Benz was later located in a flooded motel parking lot four days later and after Harvey hit.