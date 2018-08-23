EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3761247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Days after nearly being killed on her way to a car wash, a Katy mother talked about the near-death experience.

Nicholas Dagostino, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the July 10 shooting.

A man who claimed self-defense in the alleged shooting of a Katy mother of two is behind bars again just two days after being released on bond.Nicholas D'Agostino, 29, faces a new charge of aggravated assault stemming from an incident in which he shot at a person, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.From behind bars, D'Agostino confessed to being involved in five previous incidents in which he allegedly opened fire at other people. The arrest came after one of the victims, who saw coverage of D'Agostino's arrest, came forward. It's not immediately known when this incident happened.D'Agostino was originally arrested following the July 10 shooting of a woman while driving down South Mason Road in Katy.According to deputies, he claimed the victim swerved in his lane twice. He fired a gun at the woman's vehicle, calling it "self-defense.""It was vehicular manslaughter," D'Agostino he told Eyewitness News without apology during a jailhouse interview last month. "It's almost happened to me before."The victim, who did not want to be identified, told ABC13 the bullet from the shooting was lodged just millimeters from her heart.The victim said she only realized she had been hit by the bullet after parking at the car wash. The bullet went through her arm and became lodged in her chest.In the midst of his release, prosecutors revealed D'Agostino is the suspect in at least five different incidents in which he allegedly shot at vehicles in similar situations.