Police have arrested a man who was accused of two vicious attacks involving METRORail and a bus.Police say Torrence Donell Brown, 35, attacked a couple out of nowhere, punching and kicking the man and then hitting the woman. Investigators have now tied him to another attack.HPD said they received a tip about Brown's whereabouts on Saturday and were able to catch him. He is now in custody.According to METRO police, the first attack happened at the Preston Station Rail platform on New Year's Eve.On Thursday, police said Brown attacked a man as he boarded a bus near the Eastex Freeway. Brown allegedly stood up and just starting hitting the passenger.Both attacks were random and unprovoked. We know Brown has a violent background, with a least five previous assault charges.