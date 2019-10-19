Man wanted for allegedly for forcing 16-year-old into prostitution

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say trafficked a 16-year-old girl.

The teen allegedly told authorities that 26-year-old Farrell Marquis Jones forced her, through intimidation, to work as a prostitute.

Investigators say they discovered videos of Jones having sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old.

Jones faces three first degree felony charges of human trafficking.
